12 Gifts for Your Favorite Feline to Celebrate National Cat Day

October 29 is National Cat Day — a perfect time to treat a pet cat to a sweet gift

By Kelli Bender October 27, 2021 02:21 PM
Credit: alphapaw.com

October 29 is National Cat Day, making it the perfect time to celebrate the wonderful felines in your life. Pet cats offer their owners entertainment, affection, and great content for TikTok, so why not treat them to a gift to show some appreciation for all they do? Read on for present suggestions for your favorite pussycat.

Buy it! ScratchyRamp, $159.00; AlphaPaw.com

Welcome Mat

Credit: smartmatsstudio.com

This antibacterial mat keeps litter box and feeding areas mess-free. 

Buy it! Meow Black and White Antibacterial Curly Coil Mat, $62.00; SmartMatStudio.com

Fish Feast

Credit: drmartypets.com

Treat your pet's palate to a snack that is all flavored-packed fish.

Buy it! Squeeki's Delights, $26.95; DrMartyPets.com

Feline Furniture

Credit: litter-robot.com

Your house is full of furniture for humans. This scratchable, climbable tower is designed with cats in mind.  

Buy it! Cat Tower, $269.00; Litter-Robot.com

'Tis the Season

Credit: Purina

Easily make your cat part of your holiday traditions by getting them their own advent calendar. 

Buy it! Purina Fancy Feast Advent Calendar, 24.99; Amazon.com

Mug of Love

Credit: harryanddavid.com

Why get your cat one gift when you can get them a whole mug full? Plus, a cup for yourself!

Buy it! Max & Milo Kitty Mug Gift, $29.99; HarryandDavid.com

Tiny Dancers

Credit: CAT DANCER

These toys will have playful felines on their paws and waltzing around the room. 

Buy it! Cat Dancer Chasers, $6.99; Amazon.com

Eye in the Sky

Credit: tuftandpaw.com

Give your kitty a comfy overhead view of the family's activities with this fluffy shelf. 

Buy it! Vista Cat Perch, $199.00, TuftandPaw.com

Eat Allergies Away

Credit: Purina

This cat food contains a protein that safely helps neutralize the allergen found in felines' saliva, allowing cat owners to get closer to their pets without the sniffles. 

Buy it! Purina Pro Plan LiveClear Cat Food, $21.58; Chewy.com

Cat-Sized Cave

Credit: Cozy Cat Cave Beds

Give cats room to rest in privacy, peace, and quiet with this cat bed shaped like a cozy cave. 

Buy it! Nature's Harvest Cat Cave Pet Bed, $69.95; CatCaveBeds.com

Cookie Kitty Jar

Credit: Pusheen

This Pusheen jar ensures you get a smile every time you reach for a cat treat. 

Buy it! Pusheen Treat Jar, $18.99; Claires.com

Taste Test

Credit: shadycatsocialclub.com

With this catnip sampler, your feline can try three unique blends and pick their favorite. 

Buy it! Shady Cat Superb Sampler, $30.99; ShadyCatSocialClub.com

By Kelli Bender