12 Gifts for Your Favorite Feline to Celebrate National Cat Day
October 29 is National Cat Day — a perfect time to treat a pet cat to a sweet gift
October 29 is National Cat Day, making it the perfect time to celebrate the wonderful felines in your life. Pet cats offer their owners entertainment, affection, and great content for TikTok, so why not treat them to a gift to show some appreciation for all they do? Read on for present suggestions for your favorite pussycat.
Buy it! ScratchyRamp, $159.00; AlphaPaw.com
Welcome Mat
This antibacterial mat keeps litter box and feeding areas mess-free.
Buy it! Meow Black and White Antibacterial Curly Coil Mat, $62.00; SmartMatStudio.com
Fish Feast
Treat your pet's palate to a snack that is all flavored-packed fish.
Buy it! Squeeki's Delights, $26.95; DrMartyPets.com
Feline Furniture
Your house is full of furniture for humans. This scratchable, climbable tower is designed with cats in mind.
Buy it! Cat Tower, $269.00; Litter-Robot.com
'Tis the Season
Easily make your cat part of your holiday traditions by getting them their own advent calendar.
Buy it! Purina Fancy Feast Advent Calendar, 24.99; Amazon.com
Mug of Love
Why get your cat one gift when you can get them a whole mug full? Plus, a cup for yourself!
Buy it! Max & Milo Kitty Mug Gift, $29.99; HarryandDavid.com
Tiny Dancers
These toys will have playful felines on their paws and waltzing around the room.
Buy it! Cat Dancer Chasers, $6.99; Amazon.com
Eye in the Sky
Give your kitty a comfy overhead view of the family's activities with this fluffy shelf.
Buy it! Vista Cat Perch, $199.00, TuftandPaw.com
Eat Allergies Away
This cat food contains a protein that safely helps neutralize the allergen found in felines' saliva, allowing cat owners to get closer to their pets without the sniffles.
Buy it! Purina Pro Plan LiveClear Cat Food, $21.58; Chewy.com
Cat-Sized Cave
Give cats room to rest in privacy, peace, and quiet with this cat bed shaped like a cozy cave.
Buy it! Nature's Harvest Cat Cave Pet Bed, $69.95; CatCaveBeds.com
Cookie Kitty Jar
This Pusheen jar ensures you get a smile every time you reach for a cat treat.
Buy it! Pusheen Treat Jar, $18.99; Claires.com
Taste Test
With this catnip sampler, your feline can try three unique blends and pick their favorite.
Buy it! Shady Cat Superb Sampler, $30.99; ShadyCatSocialClub.com