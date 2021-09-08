Three Galápagos tortoises spent over an hour walking to their new home at the London Zoo — and the move was caught on video

WATCH: Treat-Loving Tortoises Slowly Walk Through the London Zoo to Reach New Home

Slow and steady wins the race!

On Tuesday, three Galápagos tortoises — Dolly, Polly, and Priscilla — made an epic journey from their old exhibit to their new home inside the ZSL London Zoo, walking about 656 feet to reach the zoo's new Giants of the Galápagos exhibit.

Each 26-year-old tortoise sister got a dedicated zookeeper to guide them through the journey to their new home. Zookeepers helped the tortoises along with snacks, using the treats to encourage the animals to walk forward, short distances at a time.

Giant Tortoises Walk Through London Zoo — Slowly — to Get to New Home Credit: Zoological Society of London

"As it is a relatively short distance between their old and new homes, we decided to forego moving vans and gave Dolly, Polly, and Priscilla the option to walk there –— albeit with specially designed travel crates on hand as a backup if anyone changed their mind," said Dr. Chris Michaels, the zoo's head of the herpetology, in a statement.

He continued, "We made sure to have plenty of tasty cucumbers, carrots, and watermelons handy as extra encouragement if needed, but after clearing an access from their old outdoor paddock onto a Zoo path, it was full steam ahead for the three females – who undertook the walk at their own pace, each accompanied by a zookeeper for support."

Giant Tortoises Walk Through London Zoo — Slowly — to Get to New Home Credit: Zoological Society of London

According to ZSL, the zookeepers spent months preparing for the big move training the tortoises to follow bright-colored cones in hopes of navigating the shortest distance throughout the 36-acre property.

Giant Tortoises Walk Through London Zoo — Slowly — to Get to New Home Credit: Zoological Society of London

When the time came, Polly (accompanied by Michaels) was the first to arrive at the trio's new home with a time of 1 hour and 9 minutes, followed closely by Priscilla (accompanied by zookeeper Charli Ellis) at 1 hour and 11 minutes. Last but not least, Dolly (accompanied by zookeeper Joe Capon) entered the exhibit after 1 hour and 21 minutes.

ZSL London zoo Credit: Zoological Society of London

The three will now remain at the Giants of the Galápagos exhibit in preparation for its public opening on Saturday, October 9.