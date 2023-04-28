Giant Softshell Turtle Facing Extinction After Last Known Female Dies

A dead reptile of its kind washed up on the shores of Dong Mo Lake in Vietnam, measuring 156 cm. long and weighing 93 kg.

Published on April 28, 2023 08:57 PM
SUZHOU, CHINA - MAY 06: (CHINA OUT) A female Rafetus swinhoei (also known as Yangtze giant softshell turtle) is seen in the mud at Suzhou Zoo on May 6, 2015 in Suzhou, Jiangsu province of China. Organized by Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA) and China's Institute of Zoology (IOZ), artificial insemination in a pair of the only left one-hundred-year-old Rafetus swinhoei was conducted in southeast China's Suzhou Zoo and gained success which meant that there existing hope to save the world's largest freshwater turtle species. Rafetus swinhoei is an extremely rare species of softshell turtle found in Vietnam and China. Only four living individuals are known and it is listed as critically endangered in the IUCN Red List. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)
A Yangtze giant softshell turtle. Photo: Visual China Group via Getty

The Yangtze giant softshell turtle is now on the brink of extinction.

On Sunday, a dead reptile of its kind washed up on the shores of Dong Mo Lake in Vietnam, measuring 156 cm. long and weighing 93 kg., reports VnExpress.

"It is the same individual that we've been monitoring in recent years. It's a real blow," shared Tim McCormack, director of the Asian Turtle Program for Indo-Myanmar Conservation, in a conversation with TIME. McCormack explained that local officials would soon conduct a genetics test of the animal's carcass to verify its identity, but it was "almost certainly" the last known female Yangtze giant softshell turtle (Rafetus swinhoei).

"It was a large female that obviously has great reproductive capacity. She could have potentially laid a hundred eggs or more a year," McCormack added. The outlet reported that the reptile could have died days before it was spotted by locals. Its cause of death remains unknown as a full necropsy has yet to be conducted.

According to the Asian Species Action Partnership, which works to end species extinctions in Southeast Asia, the Yangtze giant softshell turtle "remains under extreme pressure from the exploitation of adults and eggs for (subsistence) consumption and targeted capture attempts in recent years due to its increased value."

"In addition, it has been affected by habitat loss through conversion, drainage, fragmentation and pollution of wetlands and riparian habitats, and hydroelectric barrages and sand mining," the organization adds on its website.

Only two known reptiles remain after Sunday's discovery, one in Suzhou Zoo in China and another in Hanoi's Xuân Khanh Lake, reports TIME. However, McCormack added, "I do think there's more out there. I do think there's still hope for the species, but the loss of a large female is very sad."

