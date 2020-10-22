Badru the 19-year-old rhino is known for his need for attention and his ability to cry when things don't go his way

3,000-Pound Rhino at Disney's Animal Kingdom Is Really a Big 'Baby' Under All that Tough Skin

Big rhinos do cry.

While Badru the black rhino may seem like a literal tough guy, with his thick skin and large horns, the nearly 3,000-pound animal isn't as intimidating as he may appear.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to one of his caretakers at Disney's Animal Kingdom, the 19-year-old creature "still has not gotten over being a baby."

"He loves attention. He is always looking for someone to just talk to him, give him food and treats," Jill the keeper continues in the above sneak peek of the new episode of Disney+'s Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Image zoom Charlene Guilliams/Disney

Badru's sweet, sensitive behavior doesn't stop there, the rhino also reportedly cries when keepers stop giving him attention, and he is especially attached to a keeper named Katie.