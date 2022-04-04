Dallas Zoo Giant Anteater Celebrates 12th Birthday with a Stump Cake Covered in Avocado Icing

"Tullah loves avocado, so her amazing zoologists treated her to a 'stump cake' that was covered in avocado 'icing' for her birthday," wrote the Dallas Zoo in a Facebook post

Giant anteater Tullah is celebrating her 12th birthday!

At the animal's home at the Dallas Zoo, staffers made it their mission to celebrate the anteater's 12th birthday with a party full of surprises. In a video shared on the zoo's Facebook page, Tullah investigates her birthday celebration and nibbles on some treats.

"Tullah loves avocado, so her amazing zoologists treated her to a 'stump cake' that was covered in avocado 'icing' for her birthday," wrote the Dallas Zoo in the video's description. "She was also very interested in seeing if there were any ants hiding under the stump. Happy 12th Birthday, Tullah!"

Anteaters like Tullah, who are natural insectivores, are edentate animals, which means they have no teeth and therefore need food that is easy to swallow, much like 'icing' or ants, per National Geographic. But what they lack in teeth, anteaters can make up for with their tongues, which can lap up 35,000 ants and termites each day.

As the largest of all four anteater species, the giant anteater can reach up to eight feet long from the tip of its snout to the end of its tail. The animal is covered in grayish-brown fur with white front legs, black stripes running from its chest to its back, and a bushy tail, according to the National Zoo.

In other exciting animal world news, a critically endangered Sumatran rhino was recently born in Indonesia.

According to NBC News, Indonesia's Ministry of Environment announced that Rosa, the critically endangered Sumatran rhino, gave birth to a healthy baby on March 24 at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Way Kambas National Park.

The arrival of this new calf brings the number of Sumatran rhinos at the sanctuary to eight and gives conservationists hope for the future of this rare animal, per NBC News.