The enormous animal was inching towards a body of water when a professional from the golf course caught the gator on video

Giant Alligator Seen Stomping Around Florida Golf Course amid Tropical Storm Eta

Forget Tiger Woods — now introducing, Alligator Woods.

While the golf pro was off playing The Masters this week in Georgia, a massive alligator made headlines on Wednesday for hitting the greens in Naples, Florida.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The enormous animal was spotted roaming around the grounds of the Valencia Golf and Country Club amid tropical storm Eta when Tyler Stolting, a professional at the club, caught the shocking video.

In the clip, Stolting drives by as the Jurassic Park-esque animal drags its strikingly thick tail and inches close to a body of water.

"We’re at the part of 2020 where prehistoric monsters are coming back from extinction," Stolting jokingly captioned the video on Facebook.

"Think we all needed this good laugh. #2020 #monstergator #dinogator," he added.

Many people who came across the video on social media couldn't believe the animal's size, commenting in disbelief.

"Couldn’t believe it when I saw that thing," one user wrote.

"Pretty wild!" another added.

However, David Steen, the reptile and amphibian research leader of the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, reposted a photo of the alligator on Twitter, noting that there was "nothing unusual" about the animal.

"Glad to see people interested in alligators because of this observation. I’ve gotten many tweets and journalist inquiries about it. It’s an iconic species and conservation success story," he wrote.

This isn't the first time a massive alligator has been spotted on a golf course.

In March 2015, a 13-foot alligator was seen at the Myakka Pines Golf Club in Englewood, Florida.

The long and strong reptile had been stalking the course for a week, reported the New York Daily News, slowly moving between the fairways and ponds.