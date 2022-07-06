'Invasive' Giant African Land Snails Cause Quarantine in Florida County

Scientist Mary Yong Cong holds one of the Giant African Snails she keeps in her lab in Miami, Florida on July 17, 2015. Florida plant detectives are hot on the trail of a slippery foe, an invasive African land snail that is wily, potentially infectious, and can grow as big as a tennis shoe. In the four years since Giant African Snails were discovered in Miami, they have slowly but surely spread to new territory in the southern suburbs and even northward into the neighboring county of Broward.

Credit: KERRY SHERIDAN/AFP via Getty