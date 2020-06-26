Want to Get Away With Your Dog? Getaway Makes Pet-Friendly Escapes for City Dog Owners Simple

Months of quarantine and walks around the same 5 blocks of sidewalk likely have you and your pup itching for a change of scenery, open space a bit of vacation spirt.

Unfortunately, traveling with pets, especially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, can come with challenges: finding pet-friendly accommodations, packing for you and your pooch, and choosing a place both you and your dog will enjoy.

Getaway has removed those obstacles for city pet owners looking for an escape. Getaway has outposts of cozy, yet luxurious, cabin rentals outside major cities across the United States, including New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Austin, and more.

Each site is dedicated to helping city dwellers (and others in need of a vacation) take the "time to rest and unplug from the daily hustle and to focus on ourselves, our relationships, and the wonder of nature."

What that sentiment translates to are clusters of cozy cabins nestled in nature that feature stunning views and almost every creature comfort you can think of — aside from distractions like Wifi and TV.

Each Getaway cabin does have running water, AC/Heat, a private bathroom, stove, pots and pans, fire pit with a grill grate, at least one queen-sized bed, and a cellphone lockbox. Basically, all you need to bring for this nature escape is your clothes, toiletries, food, and pooch.

Yes, canines are welcome too! Getaway cabins are dog-friendly. Not only are pups allowed, but they are also taken care of. For a one-time pet fee of $40 for your entire Getaway stay, your dog will walk into a Getaway cabin and find dog bowls, treats, waste bags, and an outdoor lead for use on nearby hiking trails.

My friend and I recently took her canine BFF Frank the pug on an escape to one of Getaway's Catskills locations and he was instantly at home in the cabin's large, comfy bed, and was able to easily come along on adventures with us thanks to the map of dog-friendly trails and activities Getaway provided in our cabin.

The safety and comfort of Getaway's guests, both human and canine, are top priorities. And while Getaway's individual cabins and their contact-free check-in and check out already make social distancing easy, Getaway has added additional safety measures to protect guests and staff from COVID-19, including intensified cleaning procedures, PPE for all Getaway staff members and more.