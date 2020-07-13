USDirect will pay one fan $1,000 to watch all of Shark Week 2020 and will give them free snacks and swag too

One Shark Super Fan Will Get $1,000 to Watch Shark Week This Summer — and it Could Be You

Dream job alert!

USDirect recently made an exciting announcement: the authorized DIRECTV dealer is offering $1,000 to one lucky tv-watching, hammerhead-loving shark super fan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

All this shark aficionado has to do is tune in to all of Discovery Channel's 2020 Shark Week, which starts on August 9. USDirect isn't just offering up some serious cash for doing something you were probably planning to do for free anyway, they're also providing plenty of other perks.

"We’ll set up the lucky winner with free access to SharkWeek Content, so many snacks (shark gummies, anyone?), and epic shark swag. Once the chosen fan surfaces after a week-long chum fest and finishes specific, shark-themed tasks, we’ll pay out $1,000 in cash," the company said of the great gig in a release.

For a chance to snag this jaw-some offer, Shark Week watchers just need to send in an application. Applications are accepted now through July 27, 2020, 5 p.m. MST. From all the entries, one lucky winner will be selected to get paid to watch all of the Shark Week fun scheduled for this year.