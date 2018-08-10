How to Get Paid to Hang Out with 55 Cats on a Beautiful Greek Island

GREECE - UNSPECIFIED: Cats on the roofs in Greece. (Photo by Sylvain CORDIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Cady Lang
August 10, 2018 09:24 AM

If hanging out with a bunch of cats on an island in the Aegean Sea sounds like your idea of paradise, look no further than this very real dream job listing.

God’s Little People Cat Rescue, a cat sanctuary on the beautiful Greek island of Syros, is currently looking for someone to care for its charming and lovely 55 cats. As if hanging out with tons of cats in paradise wasn’t cool enough, the gig also comes with a fully paid for residence and private garden and a salary.

The job is longterm and will require a minimum of six months and a volunteer period at the beginning — a minimal sacrifice when you consider that the job is basically paying you to play with cats while having a view of the ocean. Sounds like the start of a career that’s the cat’s meow.

