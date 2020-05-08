Spruce CBD will choose and pay a pet fanatic to watch Disney dog classics like 101 Dalmatians and Lady and the Tramp,

You Can Get Paid $1K to Binge-Watch 10 Disney Dog Movies — Here's How!

Your combined passion for movies, dogs and Disney could finally pay off!

In order to promote its pet-friendly line of lab-grade CBD products, Spruce is looking for one lucky fan to binge-watch 10 movies about pups, document the challenge on social media, and analyze the flicks. The winner will be well compensated for their efforts: $1,000 in prize money, plus one year of Disney+, a three-month Barkbox subscription, and a Spruce CBD gift box.

"Our team is full of dog lovers, and one of our favorite ways to relax with our furry friends is by curling up together to watch one of the many excellent dog movies available on streaming services across the web," wrote the company in a press release.

"From 101 Dalmatians to Eight Below, these tales of incredible dog and human relationships have left us inspired, energized, and all the more thankful for our own pups."

Who's eligible? Between now and May 29, hopeful dog enthusiasts (18 or older) can apply online, with the chosen fan announced on June 12.

Spruce outlines that it's looking for those enthusiastic about dogs who have one or more pets, volunteer with animals, love movies (especially Disney ones), have strong attention to detail, the capacity to watch 10 movies in a short amount of time, and active Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Among the list of 15 movies to pick from — all of which are streamable on Disney+ — are 101 Dalmatians, Eight Below, Turner and Hooch, Bolt, Lady and the Tramp, and Snow Dogs.

Other options are The Incredible Journey, Super Buddies, Old Yeller, The Fox and the Hound, The Shaggy Dog, White Fang, Frankenweenie, Benji the Hunted, and Togo.

"We’re looking for someone to help us with a project to compare some of the most popular dog movies of all time," wrote Spruce. "In honor of National Pet Month, we’re enlisting someone to binge-watch 10 classic dog movies and compare them to each other, identifying trends in relationships, plot, dialogue, characters, and more along the way."