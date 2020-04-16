German Zoo Says it May 'Slaughter Animals to Feed Other Animals' Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

Image zoom Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty

As zoos remain shut down to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a German park warns they may have to resort to drastic measures to keep business afloat.

Tierpark Neumünster, a zoo about an hour north of Hamburg, Germany, closed its doors on March 15 and has since been relying on donations to maintain its operations, which includes feeding its 700 animals, according to the New York Times.

However, as the zoo’s major source of income, park visitors, remains stagnant and the park has yet to receive “any city funds,” Verena Kaspari, the director of the zoo, said they have a last-resort plan in place should they run out of money.

“If I no longer have any money to buy feed, or if it should happen that my feed supplier is no longer able to deliver due to new restrictions, then I would slaughter animals to feed other animals,” Kaspari told German news agency DPA via the Times.

Image zoom Stuart Franklin/Getty

“This is really the worst, worst case of all,” she reiterated.

While the zoo did not comment on how they would choose which animals would be the first to go, Kaspari confirmed that their polar bear, Vitus, would definitely be the last.

According to the Times, Vitus is said to be the largest polar bear in Germany, standing nearly 12 feet tall.

Image zoom Stuart Franklin/Getty

Some disagree, however, that the zoo is anywhere near having to put their worst-case-scenario plan into effect.

Lea Schmitz, a spokeswoman for Deutscher Tierschutzbund, a German animal welfare association, told the outlet, “Zoos bear the responsibility for their animals — even in times of crisis.”

“Instead of conjuring up horror scenarios, the Neumünster Zoo should do everything possible to get its animals through this crisis with its own financial reserves, if those are available, government aid or other public funds,” she added.

As of April 16, there have been 130,450 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany and 3,569 deaths. Worldwide, the pandemic has killed at least 136,000 people and sickened more than 2 million, according to a Times database.

