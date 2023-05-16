German Shepherd Spotted Alone in the Rain Clutching Stuffed Animal Is Rescued with Her Toy

Nikki the German Shepherd spent months on the streets of Detroit before Almost Home Animal Rescue League and South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery saved the dog

By Kelli Bender
Published on May 16, 2023 05:07 PM
nikki the german shepherd rescued with stuffed animal/ pet post
Photo: Courtesy of Almost Home Animal Rescue League

Nikki and her favorite stuffed animal are resting in a warm, dry home after spending months in the elements.

The German shepherd's road to recovery started in early May when pictures of the pup circulated among rescues in the Metro Detroit area.

"I got some private messages and pictures of this dog carrying her stuffed toy, and it was raining in downtown Detroit. It was gut-wrenching and heartbreaking," Gail Montgomery, the cofounder of Almost Home Animal Rescue League, tells PEOPLE about seeing Nikki for the first time.

The photos Montgomery received showed Nikki alone in the rain, clutching a plush toy in her mouth. Montgomery channeled her emotional response to the German shepherd's picture into action.

She reached out to her contacts at South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery for help finding the dog and getting her off the street. Montgomery's "queen of catch" came through and was able to pick up Nikki with her stuffed animal in tow.

nikki the german shepherd rescued with stuffed animal/ pet post
Courtesy of Almost Home Animal Rescue League

Montgomery later learned that Nikki had been on her own for months, likely due to the death of her owner. The canine was living off the generosity of neighbors and scrounging for scraps.

"We took her to an emergency hospital, and they treated her. Unfortunately, she's got heartworm disease and other internal problems. They found plastic bags, twigs, and bones in her stomach," Montgomery says of Nikki's first vet visit.

After seeing the vet, Nikki was placed in a foster home by Almost Home — a foster-based, no-kill animal rescue league — where she continues her treatment.

nikki the german shepherd rescued with stuffed animal/ pet post
Courtesy of Almost Home Animal Rescue League

"She was just totally stressed out," Montgomery says of Nikki's pre-rescue days. "Her body wasn't really functioning properly because she was on the roads for so long."

Now on a healthy diet of chicken and rice and a steady dose of TLC from her foster family, Nikki is healing physically and emotionally, revealing more of her personality daily.

"She doesn't even need her stuffy anymore. She's constantly hugging her foster parents," Montgomery says, adding, "She still kind of sleeps on it, but she's not obsessed with it like she was in Detroit when she was walking around."

Since moving in with her foster family, Nikki has gone to the spa and is generally "living the life."

nikki the german shepherd rescued with stuffed animal/ pet post
Courtesy of Almost Home Animal Rescue League

"They're giving her so much incredible love," Montgomery says, and with Nikki, "the nicer you are to her, the more affectionate and kinder she gets."

The Almost Home cofounder, who started the nonprofit with her daughter, wants Nikki's story to inspire animal lovers to think of the pets not getting headlines that still need help.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think that this is really a wake-up call for people. I think people see this, and it makes people realize that dogs are out there. Nikki's not the only dog that's wandering around Detroit. She just happened to have her stuffy with her, and it was raining. It was a perfect storm," Montgomery says.

To learn more about Almost Home and how to help their efforts, visit the Michigan rescue's website.

Related Articles
natalia barnett
'Within 5 Years, Someone Is Dead': Watch Clip from ID Docuseries on Natalia Grace's Adoption-Gone-Wrong
zoo elephant rescue and relocation Katie Bryden-World Animal Protection
Elephant Isolated in Captivity for 35 Years Makes Friends Instantly at New Sanctuary Home
Watts sentenced to life
Chris Watts Won't Get Special Treatment in Prison on His Birthday; Family Murderer Works as Custodian
Dog on driver's seat
Speeding Driver Claims His Dog Was Driving to Avoid DUI Arrest in Colorado
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Here Mi Song is led into a equine ambulance after racing in the tenth race ahead of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Eighth Horse Dies in Past 3 Weeks at Churchill Downs, Home of Kentucky Derby
Strawberry the unicorn dog Credit: Instagram/@strawberrytheunicorndog
Scared 'Unicorn Dog' with Bump on Her Head Becomes Loving Local Celebrity with Rescue's Help
Teen, 14, Uses Slingshot to Save Sister from Alleged Kidnapper: Police
Teen, 14, Uses Slingshot to Save Sister, 8, from Alleged Kidnapper: Police
Chonkosaurus
Giant Snapping Turtle Dubbed 'Chonkosaurus' Spotted in Chicago River
beach alligator
Large Alligator Swims Out of Ocean and onto Alabama Beach Surprising Visitors — Watch!
A picture taken on February 12, 2023 shows Bobi, a 30 year-old Portuguese dog that had been declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records, sitting at his home in the village of Conqueiros in Leiria.
Bobi, the World's Oldest Dog Ever, Turns 31 and Celebrates with a 100-Person Birthday Bash
College Student Accepts Her Degree While 38 Weeks Pregnant & Dilated At Henry Ford College In Michigan
First-Time Mom in Labor Walks at College Graduation to Get Diploma: 'I Was Determined'
Alexis Saborit
Man Who Beheaded Girlfriend on Minnesota Sidewalk Convicted of First-Degree Premeditated Murder
Devon Hoover
Neurosurgeon Was Dragged Naked and Facedown to Attic Crawlspace After Being Shot Twice in Head: Autopsy Report
fire department rescues tiny puppy
Itty Bitty Dog Rescue Committee! Firefighters Save Tiny 1-Week-Old Puppy Stuck Under Texas Deck
Humpback Whale Gets Close to Boat
Humpback Whale Jumps Out of Water Next to Tour Boat and Waves at Stunned Onlookers
wild hog piglet birth at disney world
Disney World Celebrates Mother's Day Early With Adorable Piglet Birth at Animal Kingdom