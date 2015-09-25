German Court Orders Breeder to Castrate Whiskerless Cat

Berlin’s administrative court rejected the breeder’s appeal against an earlier decision that deemed breeding of whiskerless cats cruel

A German court has ruled that whisker-free is no way to be.

Berlin’s administrative court has ordered a breeder to castrate her cat because it doesn’t have whiskers, according to the Associated Press. The feline, named Willi, is a hairless sphynx, a breed which sometimes lack whiskers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the AP, the court said on Wednesday that it rejected the breeder’s appeal against an earlier decision by local veterinary authorities who deemed the breeding of whiskerless cats cruel.

Cats use their whiskers as touch receptors, PetMD says, which send information about their surroundings directly to the cat’s sensory nerves, like “kitty radar.”