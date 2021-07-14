“I spotted what I thought was a piece of fuzz on the floor, went to reach for it and it moved,” Trish Wilcher said

Georgia Woman Finds 17 Baby Snakes and Their Mom Under Bed: 'I May Need a Cardiologist After This'

Forget monsters hiding under the bed — one Georgia woman discovered 18 snakes nestled beneath hers this week.

Augusta resident Trish Wilcher revealed on Sunday that she found 17 baby snakes and their mother were making themselves at home in her bedroom after she first thought she had spotted a "piece of fuzz."

"Before going to bed, I spotted what I thought was a piece of fuzz on the floor, went to reach for it and it moved," she told WJBF on Monday. "And then a second later another piece moved, and I went to my husband, 'We have snakes!'"

Trish revealed her husband Max Wilcher used a grabber tool, placed the snakes in a linen bag and released them in a creek area near their home.

Trish posted several photos on Facebook of the ordeal.

"Ok we have turned the bedroom upside down… found 17 babies and the momma. Up the street they have cleared some land that has been grown up for some time now … therefore we were the home spot for her litter!" she wrote on social media.

Trish added, "Still not confident that was the last of those things. Scared s—less to be honest! No sleep tonight… just glad I saw that little tiny piece of what I thought was fuzz and went to pick it up!!!"

"Look at all the baby snakes in my bedroom.,,, I am freaked out," she captioned photos on Facebook showing the reptiles.

In a follow-up on Monday, Trish said a wildlife specialist was going to come over to confirm there had only been 18 snakes in her house.

"Trapper Dan is coming today… I am struggling to move about the house much less sit down anywhere!!!" she wrote, jokingly adding, "I may need a cardiologist after this !!!"