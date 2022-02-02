A Georgia Volunteer Is Helping Foster Cats Find Forever Homes by Teaching the Pets to 'Talk'

Monesia Greene, a foster parent for Best Friends in Atlanta, has started training her foster felines to use recordable buttons to communicate

Monesia Greene is a cat whisperer, and now she is teaching felines to talk back.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, the animal lover volunteers with the nonprofit's Atlanta program, regularly fostering cats from the rescue and assisting with adoption events.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To help the felines she fosters find homes, Greene teaches the pets enriching new talents. Recently, Greene has been training her foster cats to "talk" by using a customizable soundboard with recordable buttons.

"Monesia is a real cat whisperer. She has taken home several shy cats (and all of them) have made great improvements in a very short time," Megan Matchett, a supervisor at Best Friends in Atlanta, said about the talented volunteer.

Shy tabby cat Ripley is the first foster cat to benefit from Greene's language lessons. When Greene first took in the adoptable pet over six months ago, Ripley was a beautiful but scared cat who was not confident around new situations and people.

Monesia Greene Credit: Monesia Greene

Greene and her husband helped Ripley slowly get accustomed to physical affection, interacting with other cats, and coming out of her shell. Ripley made huge strides with the couple's help but still stayed a little shy when put in new situations, making it hard for her to charm potential adopters.

To help Ripley stand out and show off the kind, intelligent cat she is, Greene started training her to use the soundboard after seeing dogs learn to communicate with the recordable buttons. The volunteer invested in several recordable buttons and decided to use the products to teach Ripley the words "treats" and "pets" — two of the cat's favorite things.

Greene taught Ripley the meanings behind each button by giving the cat treats or pets in front of the soundboard and pressing the corresponding button. Ripley learned quickly that the buttons were connected to things that she adored and started pushing the buttons to request treats and pets for herself.

Monesia Greene Credit: Monesia Greene

After showing such success with two buttons, Greene added "play" for and "pick up" to Ripley's soundboard, and the feline mastered those buttons too. Soon, Ripley's talents and ability to talk through the buttons attracted adopters, and Ripley went home with her forever family. The same method helped another of Greene's fosters, Momma Cat, find a home too.

Greene is now looking forward to using this training method to help and entertain future foster cats.

"A great feature of the recordable buttons is that you can personalize them to suit each cat's unique personality," Greene said.