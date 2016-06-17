A Belgian Malinois named Inka died in Georgia last week after investigators said her handler left the dog in the back of a hot patrol car for nearly three hours.

According to WSB-TV 2 News in Atlanta, who reported the story, Cherokee County Marshal’s Office and the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office were called to the home of Lt. Daniel Peabody of the Cherokee County School Police Department on June 10 after they received a call that a police dog had died.

Peabody told investigators he arrived home around 4:15 p.m. and left the 4-year-old dog in the back of the patrol car, with the engine turned off, while he dealt with another dog inside his home.

“He gets out, turns the car off, gets busy with his wife helping another dog, and apparently he simply forgot about the dog, accidentally,” Cherokee County Marshal’s Office Chief Ron Hunton told WSB-TV.

Later that night at around 7 p.m., Peabody remembered he left the canine in the car and found Inka dead in the squad car. With temperatures reaching 90 degrees that day, the temperatures inside the car were much hotter, Hunton said.

The Marshal’s Office said the squad car Peabody used that day was not one of the department’s K-9 vehicles. Peabody let another officer use his K-9 squad car, the sheriff’s office said.

The officer was so upset by the dog’s death that he passed out. “Peabody was very distraught, very despondent over it, naturally, even to the point where he was transported to the hospital last night,” Hunton said.

A Marshal’s Office spokesman told the TV station that criminal charges are possible in this case after the investigation is complete.

Meanwhile, those who knew Inka are now grieving. “The CCSD family is mourning the tragic loss of K-9 police dog, Inka,” Barbara P. Jacoby, a spokeswoman for the Cherokee County School District, said in an email to PEOPLE. “She served her community well and was loved by many, especially our students who met her through safety presentations.”



Peabody, who had served with the CCSD School Police Department since 2000, was immediately assigned to administrative duties only, Jacoby said. He resigned from CCSD on June 16, and the School Board has accepted his resignation.