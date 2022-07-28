Georgia Nurse Adopts Patient's Dog After Devoted Owner Dies: 'Totally Changed My Life'

"I could have never guessed the connection that you develop with some people when you take care of them," nurse Kim Still told WSB-TV on Wednesday

A Georgia nurse became a hero to a little dog after she adopted a patient's pet after the woman passed away.

In an interview with WSB-TV published on Wednesday, Kim Still talked about her decision to adopt Jax, her patient's chihuahua mix.

"I could have never guessed the connection that you develop with some people when you take care of them," Still told the outlet. "They just totally changed my life."

Still and her patient felt an instant connection when they first met. Her patient, who was terminally ill, also confided in her that she was worried about what would happen to her dog when she passed.

"[She] didn't have any kids, she didn't have any family close by. So all she really had was this dog," Still told WSB-TV.

After the patient's passing, her family informed Still that they had surrendered the dog Jax to a shelter, WSB-TV reported.

"I was very worried that he was not going to be given a good chance and possibly be put down if he didn't get out of the shelter," Still said of her reaction to the news.

Soon after, Still went down to the shelter and adopted Jax herself.

"I was like, I am never going to get rid of him," she said. "He was so sweet, he is one of the most loving dogs ever."

In response to Jax's adoption, Still's coworkers at the hospital honored her with a Daisy Award for extraordinary compassion.