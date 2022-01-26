Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters were able to rescue the deer

Ga. Firefighters Rescue 'Exhausted' Deer 'Barely Able to Lift Its Head' Caught in Soccer Net

Firefighters in Georgia rescued an "extremely exhausted" deer that got its antlers and neck caught in soccer netting.

The Savannah Fire Department said it responded to the call of the deer in distress at the Soccer Complex in Savannah, Georgia, on Sunday, according to a department Facebook post.

"Netting from the soccer goal was tightly wrapped around the antlers and neck of a small buck. The animal was alive but extremely exhausted and barely able to lift its head," the post read.

Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters were able to rescue the deer.

"Once free, it wobbled a bit from exhaustion, then slowly trotted away," the post concluded.

Deer stuck in net Credit: Savannah Fire Department

"Thank you for responding with mercy and compassion," one person commented on the post, while another wrote, "That's awesome! Thank you for saving this poor deer."

That same day, police in Suffolk County, New York, were also tasked with a deer rescue, but in dangerously cold waters.

According to a news release from the Suffolk County Police Department, a park ranger first spotted a distressed fawn stuck in the chilly waters of Narrow Bay in Shirley, New York, on Sunday. News of the struggling baby animal made its way to the Suffolk County Police Department, which sent out officers to assist in the fawn's rescue.

Officers Robert Daniels, Robert King, and Gary Quenzer responded to the call and worked as a team to reach the fawn, who was floating "half-submerged in the icy water roughly 60 feet off-shore."