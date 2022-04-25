Animal Groups Work Together to Rescue 80 Dogs from 'Overwhelmed' Georgia Pet Owner

Hancock Animal Friends, the Atlanta Humane Society, and the ASPCA teamed up to rescue dozens of dogs living in unsanitary conditions and are working on getting the canines ready for adoption

Animal rescue groups in Georgia helped at least 80 dogs near Atlanta get a second chance after a woman who often saves stray canines became overwhelmed and unable to care for all of her pets.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Hancock Animal Friends — a Georgia-based nonprofit dedicated to assisting homeless dogs — reached out to the ASPCA for help rescuing at least 80 dogs from the same property in central Georgia. The rescuers from the animal welfare organizations found dozens of dogs in unsanitary conditions, with many suffering medical issues like "mange, overgrown nails, and parasites, as well as one dog with a broken limb and one with conjunctivitis."

Officials from Hancock Animal Friends shared on Facebook that the woman caring for the dogs — many former strays rescued by the woman — became "overwhelmed." The owner realized she could not provide proper care for all of the rescue pets, especially after several canines had puppies.

Hancock Animal Friends added that the pet owner was "trying to do the right thing" and get help but was "let down" and turned away by law enforcement. Once the overwhelmed dog owner reached out to Hancock Animal Friends for help, the nonprofit called on the ASPCA and the Atlanta Humane Society for assistance.

Atlanta Humane Society Credit: Atlanta Humane Society/Facebook

On Saturday, the three organizations teamed up to rescue the 80 dogs from the property.

"Lots of hard work and tears yesterday but it got done," officials with Hancock Animal Friends said on Facebook. "Dogs were rescued and this person is able to get their life back knowing there are people out there who can and will help. This is a huge learning experience for Hancock county and law enforcement to get involved before it gets out of hand. Thank you to everyone who was able to make this happen and finally get these dogs to shelters and medical attention for those that required it."

The Atlanta Humane Society took in 29 dogs and will provide medical and behavioral care for the pets before placing them up for adoption. The ASPCA transported the rest of the canines to an emergency shelter, where they will also receive medical and behavioral care in preparation for adoption.

Atlanta Humane Society Credit: Atlanta Humane Society/Facebook

"The ASPCA is pleased to be in a position where we have the expertise and resources to help pet owners in need and improve the lives of animals in communities across the country. We commend Hancock Animal Friends for recognizing the need for additional assistance to provide appropriate care for these dogs and thank the Atlanta Humane Society for their support," Kyle Held, ASPCA director of investigations, said in a release. "Some of these dogs will require medical treatment and behavioral rehabilitation, and we look forward to providing them with much-needed care and helping prepare them for the next chapter in their lives."

The Atlanta Humane Society is calling on the public for donations to help cover the rescued dogs' extensive medical care. All donations will be triple matched by the organization.