George H. W. Bush's Service Dog Sully Gets His Own Statue and a Kiss from JJ Watt in 48 Hours

Maybe you thought Thanksgiving was the best week ever, but Sully, George H. W. Bush’s former service dog, was saving all his excitement for the week after Turkey Day.

On Sunday, the Labrador retriever went to NRG Stadium to watch the Houston Texans defeat the New England Patriots. Along with taking in the NFL game, Sully also watched the Texans warm up and caught the eye of JJ Watt. The defensive end came over to see the service dog, who now works as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and gave Sully a big kiss, which Sully was happy to return.

The loyal Lab also introduced another America’s VetDogs service dog to their new owner at the game. Escorted by George H. W. Bush’s grandson, Pierce Bush, Sully presented Chestnut the black Lab service dog to Army veteran Lukas More during a two-minute time out in the game’s second quarter.

Sully followed up that big day with another busy 24-hour block. On Monday, the dog met his statue doppelgänger. America’s VetDogs commissioned renowned sculptor Susan Bahary to create a life-size bronze statue of Sully for the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas. The statue was unveiled on Dec 2. during a private event. America’s VetDogs says that Sully received the tribute well, sniffing the piece and wagging his tail.

The statue took Bahary three months to create, stands over 30 inches high and weighs over 60 pounds. This bronze version of the beloved service dog will make its public debut on Dec. 6. The statue is located in the east wing of the library and will be a permanent exhibit.

From the devoted friend of a former president to inspiration for canine art, Sully has had quite a life and he is sure to achieve a lot more in the years to come.