George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Sully Guards His Coffin in Poignant Photo: 'Mission Complete'

George H.W. Bush‘s faithful service dog Sully is still by his pal’s side, even after the former president died at age 94 on Friday.

In a heartbreaking photo, Sully lies by Bush’s flag-draped coffin in a well-lit room, keeping the 41st commander in chief safe in death as he did in life.

“Mission complete,” Bush’s spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted alongside the picture.

“Sully has the watch,” added Bush’s son Jeb Bush, a former governor and presidential candidate.

Sully will fly with Bush’s coffin to Washington, D.C., CNN reported. The canine will then relocate to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to assist more veterans like Bush, according to the outlet.

“As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we’re comforted to know he’ll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41,” Bush’s son, former President George W. Bush, wrote as he reposted Sully’s picture on Instagram.

Jim McGrath Twitter; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Bush announced in June — two months after his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, died at age 92 in April — that he had teamed up with Sully, who came from America’s Vet Dogs.