George H.W. Bush and Sully the Service Dog: A Short But Special Friendship in Photos

George H.W. Bush and Sully the service Labrador retriever: their time together was brief, but their bond is undeniable.
The 41st President of the United States, who died at the age of 94 on Friday, was matched with the specially trained canine in June. Over the past 6 months, Sully and Bush formed a friendship based on loyalty, love and trust — a friendship that extends beyond the former president’s death.
Here is a look at the special time the pair shared together.
After being specially trained by America’s VetDogs’ talented team to meet Bush’s particular needs, Sully arrived at Walker’s Point (the Bush compound) to meet his new best friend. The yellow Lab was escorted to his forever home by representatives from America’s VetDogs and a special guest: Bush’s friend and presidential successor, Bill Clinton.
Sully, who learned his basic commands from inmates through VetDogs’ prison puppy program, knew how to assist Bush with his day-to-day activities, but, being a dog, the service canine also knew how to put a smile on his owner’s face.
After the death of Barbara Bush, the former president’s wife of 73 years, in April 2018, it was important to have a beacon of joy at Walker’s Point.
