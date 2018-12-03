George H.W. Bush and Sully the Service Dog: A Short But Special Friendship in Photos

George H.W. Bush and Sully the service Labrador retriever: their time together was brief, but their bond is undeniable.

The 41st President of the United States, who died at the age of 94 on Friday, was matched with the specially trained canine in June. Over the past 6 months, Sully and Bush formed a friendship based on loyalty, love and trust — a friendship that extends beyond the former president’s death.

Here is a look at the special time the pair shared together.