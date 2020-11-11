George H. W. Bush's Former Service Dog Sully Gets His Own Statue in Honor of Veteran's Day

Sully is now a good boy in bronze.

A statue of the beloved former service dog of George H. W. Bush was unveiled on Tuesday, in honor of Wednesday's Veteran's Day. The artwork was crafted out of bronze by renowned sculptor Susan Bahary, and was placed outside at America's VetDogs' campus in Smithtown, New York.

Sully's statue at America's VetDogs is his second. Bahary created a similar piece of the service dog for the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, which took three months to complete. The sculptor was present on Tuesday for the unveiling of the new statue, which features Sully in a sitting position holding his leash in his mouth and wearing his official America’s VetDogs service dog vest, which includes the Great Seal of the United States on the back.

Sully himself was also there for the unveiling and patiently posed beside his bronze doppelganger for photos. Outside of working this event, Sully now has a job as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. In this position, the loving Lab comforts veterans and their families while they are at the medical center.

While he has moved on to a new role, Sully has not forgotten his time with the Bush family. On Veteran's Day, the dog checked in with Jenna Bush Hager and her daughters, Poppy Louise, 5, and Mila, 7, over a video call.