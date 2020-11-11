George H. W. Bush's Former Service Dog Sully Gets His Own Statue in Honor of Veteran's Day
The bronze statue was unveiled at America's VetDogs' campus in Smithtown, New York.
Sully is now a good boy in bronze.
A statue of the beloved former service dog of George H. W. Bush was unveiled on Tuesday, in honor of Wednesday's Veteran's Day. The artwork was crafted out of bronze by renowned sculptor Susan Bahary, and was placed outside at America's VetDogs' campus in Smithtown, New York.
America's VetDogs, a non-profit that breeds, trains, and places service dogs with veterans free of charge, trained Sully and matched him with the former president in June 2018. For six months, Sully provided Bush with loyal companionship and assistance with day-to-day tasks. After Bush died in late November 2018, Sully quickly became a national treasure for his devotion to the 41st President of the United States, even after the man's passing.
Sully's statue at America's VetDogs is his second. Bahary created a similar piece of the service dog for the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, which took three months to complete. The sculptor was present on Tuesday for the unveiling of the new statue, which features Sully in a sitting position holding his leash in his mouth and wearing his official America’s VetDogs service dog vest, which includes the Great Seal of the United States on the back.
Sully himself was also there for the unveiling and patiently posed beside his bronze doppelganger for photos. Outside of working this event, Sully now has a job as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. In this position, the loving Lab comforts veterans and their families while they are at the medical center.
While he has moved on to a new role, Sully has not forgotten his time with the Bush family. On Veteran's Day, the dog checked in with Jenna Bush Hager and her daughters, Poppy Louise, 5, and Mila, 7, over a video call.
"Hello little doggy, I want to hug you," said Poppy during the virtual reunion, as sister Mila asked the pup, "Do you remember Great Gampy?" The dog nodded his head yes in the super cute clip.