This Viral TikTok No-Pull Dog Collar Transformed My Aggressive Walker in One Day, and It's on Sale

My 60-pound rescue dog, Maverick, has always been an avid puller and practically tugs me along, which has made me anxious to walk him in public areas — until now. With a few of his favorite treats and positive affirmation, I was able to place the harness over his snout and clip the buckles behind his head without issue (thankfully it comes with an instruction manual and DVD to make the process as smooth as possible). After one walk I was speechless at how well this $16 gadget worked. Not only did it help prevent him from pulling on the leash, but it also seemed to reduce his leash aggression significantly.