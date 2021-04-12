This Viral TikTok No-Pull Dog Collar Transformed My Aggressive Walker in One Day, and It's on Sale

Profile Menu
TikTok is more than just a place to show off dance moves and share delicious recipes, it's also full of secret life hacks that make everyday tasks easier. When I stumbled upon the viral video of the Gentle Leader no-pull dog collar with more than 200,000 likes, I immediately went to my Amazon cart and secured the purchase. It's now two weeks later and I have no regrets.
My 60-pound rescue dog, Maverick, has always been an avid puller and practically tugs me along, which has made me anxious to walk him in public areas — until now. With a few of his favorite treats and positive affirmation, I was able to place the harness over his snout and clip the buckles behind his head without issue (thankfully it comes with an instruction manual and DVD to make the process as smooth as possible). After one walk I was speechless at how well this $16 gadget worked. Not only did it help prevent him from pulling on the leash, but it also seemed to reduce his leash aggression significantly.
Buy It! PetSafe Gentle Leader No-Pull HeadCollar, $15.95 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
You might be wondering how the heck this small piece of fabric can control such a large animal, and it's actually simpler than it seems. Instead of allowing him to pull as much as he wants, the head collar automatically turns his face toward me every time he tries to create tension on the leash, which usually catches him off guard and reminds him he's strayed too far. Then, he typically starts walking closer to me, which in turn, earns him a tasty treat.
If you're feeling unsure, take it from more than 7,000 five-star reviewers and 21,000 perfect ratings. Some say it's "the best money I've spent all year," while other shoppers claim it's "one of the best training tools there is."
"I'm a veterinarian and I recommend gentle leaders to anyone who has a dog that pulls and who doesn't have the time or energy for lots of training," one Amazon customer claims. "I bought this for my mother-in-law who has a little dog that lunges and tries to bite strangers on walks. This gentle leader has been a quick, easy fix for her since she's not up for serious training".
Thanks to the Gentle Leader No-Pull Head Collar I feel more confident than ever walking Maverick and feel like I have more control over him than I did while using a traditional body harness. I no longer need to strategically plan my route to avoid other dogs, and walks are more enjoyable for both of us.