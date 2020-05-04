Gary Busey Becomes Pet Judge in Wild New Animal Courtroom TV Show

Gary Busey: Pet Judge will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on May 25

Gary Busey, naturally, is serving up pet justice in a new comedy series.

In a courtroom proceeding, the Oscar-nominated actor, 75, presides over numerous animal-related disputes for this six-part series, titled Gary Busey: Pet Judge, which is set to debut on Amazon Prime and other outlets on May 25.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A press release for the show — which assures that it is, in fact, a "real" thing coming soon to television screens — says Busey will dole out resolutions to legal matters that involve animals like monkeys, goats, birds, dogs, meerkats, turtles, "robot raccoons," and more.

"Is Gary Busey a real judge? Absolutely not. Does he know anything about pet law? Probably not," reads the statement. "Can he look into your soul and suss out your spirit animal while delivering a verdict with a trademark Buseyism? You bet your sweet ass (the donkey kind)."

The series also stars Mike E. Winfield as a bailiff, Ian Abramson as an exit-interviewer and Shadoe Stevens as the narrator.

RELATED: The Office Star Rainn Wilson Hosts First-Ever Zoom Call for Pets — All Are Welcome!

Image zoom Brenden Wedner

Image zoom Brenden Wedner

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The official press release for the show — which is the first production from the Vaughn Land & Cattle company — assures viewers that they are not ready for the unique programming.

RELATED VIDEO: Anthony Hopkins Plays Piano for His Social-Distancing Cat Buddy Who 'Demands I Entertain Him'

RELATED: Watch Selena Gomez Fumble a Frog in Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Boyfriend' Music Video

"Gary Busey has been preparing for this job his entire life," reads the release. "Sure, he starred in Point Break and Lethal Weapon, but did any of his blockbuster films require him to determine whether a cat should have a Viking funeral? Not until now."

Gary Busey: Pet Judge will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on May 25.