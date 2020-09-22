"It was just perfect how the potato had Dave’s jowls and everything," said the pet owner of the uncanny tuber

U.K. Gardener Harvests Potato She Swears Resembles Dog: 'I Still Keep Laughing About It'

This gardener did a double take while digging up some potatoes.

Joanne Gudger told The Sun on Tuesday that, while recently working in her allotment garden in Warwickshire, England, she came across an oddly shaped potato that had a shocking resemblance to her pet dog Dave.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As soon as I pulled it out of the soil, I knew straight away that it looked like Dave," the 47-year-old mom-of-three told the outlet. "I took a picture to send to my other half, Mark. Even he said it’s the spitting image of him."

Gudger said that after she shared the side-by-side photo of the tuber and her pup on Facebook, commenters had fun with the quirky coincidence, joking "that they’re going to be careful digging their potatoes up in the future in case they dig up a puppy."

The mom of three added that the lighthearted discovery was a "breath of fresh air" amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "It’s obviously been a very trying time but this has cheered us all up massively," said Gudger.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The pet owner also said the levity was helpful given their dog Dave, 13, is doing "poorly at the moment" as he's battling Cushing’s disease, which currently has no cure. "This really cheered us up," she said.

Dave also scored a laugh-out-loud nickname inspired by the uncanny veggie.

"He’s getting older now and is going a bit grey so he probably looks more like the potato than ever!" Gudger told The Sun. "It was just perfect how the potato had Dave’s jowls and everything. We now call him 'Potato-Head Dave.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Brandon Mcmillan's Advice to Help Your Dog Cope With Separation Anxiety When You Return to Work

Gudger explained that she and her family couldn't bring themselves to eat the potato, deciding to display the lookalike spud in their home as long as they could.

"We didn’t want to eat the potato because it’d be hard to eat a masterpiece like that," she said. "It, unfortunately, rotted away in the end and got composted because it no longer resembled the dog."