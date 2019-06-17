Garbage Workers Rescue 6-Month-Old Puppy Abandoned in Dumpster

Image zoom Manatee Sheriff/Twitter

An abandoned six-month-old puppy miraculously escaped a tragic fate after she was spotted in a dumpster by a pair of Florida garbage workers.

Daisy, as she’s now named, was discovered last week in a dumpster outside a Speedway store in Bradenton, Florida, by Waste Management Inc. employees Danny Cormier and Ahriel Jones Sr., the men told the Miami Herald.

Cormier said he was driving the vehicle when Jones hopped out to empty two of the store’s dumpsters.

“I saw a little head pop up [out of the second dumpster] and stopped Ahriel,” Cormier said. “He asked what was wrong, and I said, ‘There is a dog in here.’ “

Daisy, thought to be a pit bull mix, was nestled among furniture and other items that had been tossed in the dumpster, including her crate.

“The dog wasn’t making a sound. She was just shaking and very frightened, very scared,” Cormier said. “I don’t know how long she was in there. I don’t think too long. She looked a little dehydrated, but otherwise looked to be in pretty good health.”

Jones told the outlet it was extremely lucky that the men spotted Daisy, as she likely would’ve been crushed to death as more garbage became piled on top her throughout their run.

Detectives are trying to determine how this 6 month-old female pit bull-mix ended up inside a crate in a dumpster behind the Speedway gas station at LWR Blvd. and SR 64. If you know anything that could help us find the person responsible, please call us at 941-747-3011. pic.twitter.com/7xOZACeKfJ — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) June 11, 2019

“I just thank God that didn’t happen. Not on my watch,” he said. “It makes me kind of [mad] someone would just throw away their dog with all of their belongings.”

After securing the dog in her crate, the men got the attention of a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy and handed her over.

“Detectives are trying to determine how this 6 month-old female pit bull-mix ended up inside a crate in a dumpster behind the Speedway gas station at LWR Blvd. and SR 64,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter. “If you know anything that could help us find the person responsible, please call us at 941-747-3011.”

Daisy eventually made her way into the care of Manatee County Animal Services, who have put her up for adoption.

The organization shared an adorable clip of an energetic Daisy running and jumping outside.

“Daisy, after being abandoned in a dumpster earlier this week, remains a happy and loving 6-month-old puppy who wants to play all the time!” they captioned the video.