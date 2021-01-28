"I felt like I was meant to find her," Aaron Kinsel said

Garbage Truck Driver Saves Puppy Abandoned in Thrown Out Backpack and Decides to Adopt Her

A Rumpke Waste & Recycling truck driver's keen eye saved a puppy's life.

On Wednesday morning, Aaron Kinsel was working his route in Colerain Township, outside Cincinnati, when he noticed a discarded backpack on the side of the road. After further investigation, he discovered an abandoned 10-week old puppy inside the bag, per a press release from Rumpke.

"I felt like I was meant to find her," Kinsel said.

According to the waste management company, the female boxer-mix was suffering from dehydration and a broken leg when Kinsel found her.

She is now being treated at a local veterinarian's office and will need to either have her leg amputated or undergo expensive surgery to save the limb. Rumpke says they will pay for the puppy's treatment to ensure she makes a full recovery, and have given her the name Tipper for the time being.

"Rumpke team members are currently getting the puppy much-needed care at a local veterinarian," the company said in a statement to WLWT.

"For their safety, as well as for the safety of our customers, Rumpke drivers are trained to remain observant. We do our best to take care of our communities and always do the right thing," Kendra Catherman, Cincinnati safety manager at Rumpke, said in a statement on the company's website.

"We are very proud of Aaron and delighted to make Tipper an honorary member of our Rumpke team," she added.