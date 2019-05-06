Game of Thrones Fans Upset Direwolf Survived Epic Battle Only to Be Ghosted by Jon Snow

Game of Thrones‘ Battle of Winterfell had many causalities, including most of the Dothraki, who bravely took the initial charge at the Night King’s army. One character who managed to elude the fatal mayhem, even though he was on the front lines, was Jon Snow’s direwolf Ghost.

The stoic, bright white animal did not leave the epic fight unscathed. In the fourth episode of Game of Thrones’ eighth season, viewers see that Ghost sustained some serious look injuries to his face and one ear, but he’s still standing.

While it is hard to see this loyal, dog-like creature physically hurt, most GOT fans are more worried about the emotional pain Ghost is going through.

On Sunday’s episode, after fighting Jon Snow’s undead war, Ghost is ghosted by his beloved owner. Snow sends the direwolf away with Free Folk buddy Tormund so the animal can live out his life in the wide open spaces beyond the (now broken) wall.

As one of many New Yorkers who has to keep a pet in a small apartment, the move is understandable, what’s angering viewers is that Jon Snow doesn’t even give his furry friend a hug goodbye, or a small snoot boop, or even a light pat on the head. Instead, the Warden of the North just stares into Ghost’s eyes as the direwolf whimpers and then rides off to yet another war.

Even for a man of the North, this dismissal seemed too cold to ignore — so obviously Twitter had a lot of say about it.

Ghost watching as Jon rides off to fight Cersei without so much as a “good boy” after fighting the dead for him. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LIbh4SwckJ — Es (@TrevorsCanary) May 6, 2019

Jon: *hugs Tormund* *hugs Sam* *even hugs Gilly who he doesn’t know very well* Ghost: Am I a joke to you?#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7myloMa0tr — Fardeen (@Fardeen_02) May 6, 2019

Ghost on the outside: *Holding it together*

Ghost on the inside:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/j5tPUsaNxY — Jennifer Matthew (@JennyMatthew_) May 6, 2019

When Jon doesn’t say goodbye to Ghost, the goodest good boy in all of the Seven Kingdoms #GameOfThrones

pic.twitter.com/BdOinFskNi — Game Of Thrones Fan Page👑 (@bigdaddy__dave) May 6, 2019

You couldn’t even give him a pet on the head Jon?! WTF #ghost #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/4AteMTzivA — Mariela Cano (@MarielaCano2) May 6, 2019

As the Internet demands Justice for Ghost, try to take solace in the fact that the direwolf is hopefully out of danger’s way, frolicking in the snow with Tormund.