Gabriel Iglesias Throws $100K Quinceañera for His 'Princess' Chihuahua: 'Party of the Year'

The Netflix comedy star's party for the senior dog included professional dancers, a custom carriage, and three canine costumes changes

By
Published on December 9, 2022 04:44 PM
Gabriel Iglesias dog Risa quincenera
Photo: One Call Events

Gabriel Iglesias went all out to celebrate his furry friend.

The comedian shared a video on his Instagram Monday of him pushing his chihuahua Risa in a carriage for the quinceañera he threw her on Nov. 12. According to Today, Iglesias spent a total of $100,000 on the celebration.

"Party of the year all for my little princess 🤗 Risa has given me so many years of happiness. I just wanted to celebrate her. I even wore pants 😁" Iglesias, 46, captioned his post about the party.

Though quinceañeras are a celebration of a young's girl coming of age at 15, Iglesias said Risa is "between 16 and 17" years old, per Today.

"I've had dogs since I was a kid, and Risa was the only girl dog I've ever had," the Netflix comedy star told the outlet on Thursday. "Since I've had her, from day one, she's always been in my hoodie. She's always been in my jacket. We're very close."

"So I said, 'Alright, I'm gonna do this once. I've never had a daughter, I've never had a kid of my own, so I'm gonna go full-blown on this one,'" he continued. "And I did."

For his 4-pound "princess," Iglesias custom-ordered three dresses and a carriage for Risa to sit in as they made their big entrance to the event in front of 300 human guests and 12 small pups.

Iglesais' director of operations, Marybel, designed and created the guest of honor's three different party looks.

Gabriel Iglesias dog Risa quincenera
One Call Events

"She made sure that Risa had the most pimped out dresses and different looks," Iglesias told Today. "She understood the assignment, and it turned out great."

In her floral ensemble, the birthday girl snapped pics with her 11-year-old brother Vinnie and their friend Benny, who wore gray suits and pink bow ties for the occasion.

Guests were treated to a feast of al pastor, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, carnitas, and esquites, while canine attendees were treated to "puppuccinos" and more.

Iglesias ensured party-goers were entertained by hiring Cirque du Soleil-inspired performers, dancers, musicians, and America's Got Talent's man-and-dog act Christian and Scooby.

Gabriel Iglesias dog Risa quincenera
One Call Events

"I think Rita's favorite part was when everybody left, and I took her to Jack in the Box to get chicken nuggets," Iglesias jokingly told Today.

Regarding the quinceañera's hefty price tag, Iglesias said: "I went full-blown, and people say, 'Oh, you wasted money,' but it's like, no. I'm celebrating something that means the world to me."

"I'm not setting money on fire every day. But this particular night, yes. So I spared no expense," he added. "It was a very expensive night, but very memorable."

