This set includes 30 panels, two doors, storage straps, and 34 stakes (add the stake bag to your cart separately to keep them organized). It took my friend and me roughly 30 minutes to set up, and only 20 minutes to put away. We typically set it up in a 7 by 9-panel rectangle that's way bigger in person than what the product image shows, and proved to be the perfect size for the dogs to burn off energy and go to the bathroom. I recommend having a hammer on hand to help secure the stakes in the ground because it was a little tough to do by hand.