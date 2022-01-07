This $13 Gadget Is 'Amazing and Disgusting' for the Amount of Lint and Pet Hair It Gathers from Laundry
There's nothing worse than pulling a load of laundry out of the washer or dryer only to find pet hair and lint still clinging to your clothes and bedding. Most pet owners can relate to the dread of having to lint roll each piece of fabric individually. We love our pets, but the hair that clings to everything has got to go, and it shouldn't be a surprise that TikTok saves the day once again with an affordable gadget from Amazon. TikTok creator bohlefki posted a video with more than 17,000 likes that presents us with a $13 pet hair and lint remover that actually works.
The FurZapper Pet Hair Remover is a best-seller on Amazon that has been selling out, but we found one that's still in stock and has rave reviews. One shopper described it as "amazing and disgusting" for the amount of pet hair it collects.
"Works like a charm. I don't know how, but it does. It's gross to rinse off but definitely worth it," wrote one satisfied customer. "We have four cats and our clothes have much less hair on them. We look normal again instead of the crazy cat people we really are."
One FurZapper is ideal for households with one pet, but if you have multiple, then the brand recommends using two or three in one load to remove the most hair. It's reusable, hypoallergenic, and easy to clean, but make sure to skip the fabric softener if you plan to use one. For the best results, use the FurZapper during both the washing and drying cycles, and clean it in between. As the Shark Tank-backed product continues to gain traction, you should add one to your cart before it sells out again.
Buy It! FurZapper Pet Hair Remover for Your Laundry, $12.88 (orig. $14.75); amazon.com
"These are fantastic. I live with four border collies and a long haired cat, and I have never seen less fur on my clothes since I bought this product," said one five-star reviewer. "It doesn't remove everything, but it removes a LOT! I even came back and purchased two more."
"I have two German shepherds, so controlling the fur is a never ending battle. I purchased these because they can be reused and claim to help release fur from clothes in the washer and then grab remaining fur in the dryer. I am really happy to report that they live up to their claim," said an Amazon shopper. "All of my dark clothes are coming out of the dryer practically fur-free. I use both disks at the same time and hand wash them with dish soap to remove the fur and make them sticky again."
The FurZapper is ideal for removing pet hair, but it also works for human hair making it great for anyone who sheds frequently. No matter who you're using it for, the amount of hair it collects will save you from lint rolling everything you own. It's bound to sell out fast, so add one to your Amazon cart while you can.
