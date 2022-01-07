One FurZapper is ideal for households with one pet, but if you have multiple, then the brand recommends using two or three in one load to remove the most hair. It's reusable, hypoallergenic, and easy to clean, but make sure to skip the fabric softener if you plan to use one. For the best results, use the FurZapper during both the washing and drying cycles, and clean it in between. As the Shark Tank-backed product continues to gain traction, you should add one to your cart before it sells out again.