This Fluffy $11 Blanket Keeps Puppies So Warm, Even Pet Parents Want to Keep It for Themselves
Pet parents love a good cuddle when it gets chilly with their dogs and cats (whenever the latter lets you cuddle them, that is), but when you're sleeping soundly in your bed under the warmth of your blankets, it's important that your four-legged friends aren't left out in the cold. Well-insulated pet beds or joint-supporting pads lined with fleece are super helpful for keeping dogs and cats warm in the winter, but Amazon shoppers say there's one thing their pets love above all.
That would beb Furrybaby's Fluffy Fleece Dog Blanket, a throw blanket that's topping Amazon's best-seller charts with more than 15,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers call it ″a favorite″ with their dogs and cats as well as a ″heavenly″ blanket that's "so soft and cuddly and perfect for pets." Plus, it's available in multiple sizes that start at $11 — no wonder pet parents are buying multiple, even as gifts.
Buy It! Furrybaby Fluffy Fleece Dog Blanket in Beige, From $10.99; amazon.com
When picking a blanket for your pet, you'll want something that's pillowy-soft and warm, but easy to wash and sturdy enough that they won't be torn apart within a day. Amazon shoppers say Furrybaby's blanket scores top marks in all these considerations, with a reviewer calling it the ″perfect pet bed blankie″ and adding, "this blanket is the perfect size for my Yorkies bed in his kennel. It washes well and stays soft, plus it does retain warmth to just the right level in the warmer months to keep my pup cozy but not too hot. Great for travelling, too."
Parents of anxious cats and dogs also love it for calming down their pets' nerves. "We bought this blanket to put on our couch as a spot for our dog to rest," said a shopper. "It is so soft, and my very anxious dog immediately curled up and fell asleep on it. He normally wouldn't be in a different room than us because he has such separation anxiety, but he will stay on this blanket in the living room by himself much longer than he normally would."
Another wrote that the blanket acts as a "great self-soothing space and tool" for their foster kitty. "I put the blanket in a tent bed, and she absolutely loves the setup," they wrote. "The first time she found it, she was kneading on the blanket nonstop for minutes and purring."
In fact, Furrybaby's throw is so comfy that shoppers even said they want it as a human-sized blanket. "I'm borderline mad about how soft it is," said a reviewer. "It is easily the softest blanket in our house, and we have a large basket full of high-end blankets. I'm glad our sweet kitty is getting the best, but oh my gosh I want one for myself."
Shop Furrybaby's blanket now, starting at $10 from sizes small to jumbo large, below.
Buy It! Furrybaby Fluffy Fleece Dog Blanket in Gray, From $10.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Furrybaby Fluffy Fleece Dog Blanket in Pink, From $10.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Furrybaby Fluffy Fleece Dog Blanket in Red, From $10.59; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
- This Fluffy $11 Blanket Keeps Puppies So Warm, Even Pet Parents Want to Keep It for Themselves
- Amazon Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by This Upright Vacuum's Suction Power — and It's 43% Off
- These 5 Pet Carriers Make Travel So Much Easier, and Prices Start at Just $28
- Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts