One of the Best Pet Hair Removers We Tested Comes with a Handy Lint Brush — and It's on Sale

Having a cat or dog (or multiple) in your home can be one of the best things in life. But while these cuddly companions are fun and loving, they can also leave a big mess behind, shedding all over your floors, clothes, and bed. The best way to tackle all their leftover hair is to enlist a helpful hair removal tool.

To help you eliminate unwanted pet hair, our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 21 types of pet hair removers. They narrowed it down to the six best options, and the best value is just $20 on Amazon right now.

The Evriholder Furemover Pet Hair Removal Broom features bristles made from natural rubber that effectively traps and removes fur from surfaces, including hardwood, carpet, and linoleum floors. It also comes with a built-in squeegee, so you can flip it over to remove water from not only hard floors, but windows and car windshields, too.

Additionally, the handle can extend up to 5 feet long, making those hard-to-reach places like underneath the bed or couch easy to get to. Plus, you can remove fur from clothes and upholstery with the included lint brush.

Amazon

Buy It! Evriholder FURemover Pet Hair Removal Broom with Lint Brush, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

According to our testers, the tool was simple to use. "When using it on a high pile rug, the hair came up in a ball that was easy to pick up," shared one tester. They also stated that removing pet hair from the broom was a breeze since the bristles picked up hair in "a large clump." The brand also recommends sanitizing the bristles with soap and water.

One downside our tests found was with the broom handle. "When using it on my hands and knees it felt too long, but when standing it felt too short," a tester shared. But that can easily be fixed by extending or shortening the handle when needed.

So if you're looking for an efficient tool that gets rid of pet hair quickly and easily, snag this PEOPLE-approved pet hair remover while it's on sale with double discounts.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.