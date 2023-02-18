Lifestyle Pets One of the Best Pet Hair Removers We Tested Comes with a Handy Lint Brush — and It's on Sale “The hair came up in a ball that was easy to pick up” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 18, 2023 01:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Having a cat or dog (or multiple) in your home can be one of the best things in life. But while these cuddly companions are fun and loving, they can also leave a big mess behind, shedding all over your floors, clothes, and bed. The best way to tackle all their leftover hair is to enlist a helpful hair removal tool. To help you eliminate unwanted pet hair, our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 21 types of pet hair removers. They narrowed it down to the six best options, and the best value is just $20 on Amazon right now. The Evriholder Furemover Pet Hair Removal Broom features bristles made from natural rubber that effectively traps and removes fur from surfaces, including hardwood, carpet, and linoleum floors. It also comes with a built-in squeegee, so you can flip it over to remove water from not only hard floors, but windows and car windshields, too. Additionally, the handle can extend up to 5 feet long, making those hard-to-reach places like underneath the bed or couch easy to get to. Plus, you can remove fur from clothes and upholstery with the included lint brush. Amazon Buy It! Evriholder FURemover Pet Hair Removal Broom with Lint Brush, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Shoppers Say They Bought This Bissell to 'Replace' Their Dyson — and It's Under $200 According to our testers, the tool was simple to use. "When using it on a high pile rug, the hair came up in a ball that was easy to pick up," shared one tester. They also stated that removing pet hair from the broom was a breeze since the bristles picked up hair in "a large clump." The brand also recommends sanitizing the bristles with soap and water. One downside our tests found was with the broom handle. "When using it on my hands and knees it felt too long, but when standing it felt too short," a tester shared. But that can easily be fixed by extending or shortening the handle when needed. So if you're looking for an efficient tool that gets rid of pet hair quickly and easily, snag this PEOPLE-approved pet hair remover while it's on sale with double discounts. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Best Furniture Deals We Found at Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet for President Day Weekend This Shopper-Loved Skincare Brand Slashed Prices on Its Best-Selling Products — but Only for the Next Few Days Spring Is Around the Corner, and We Found Dozens of Birkenstock Sandals on Sale Starting at $50