Dog Owners Are Putting Down Their Lint Rollers Thanks to This 'Phenomenal' De-Shedding Spray
Yet another thing new dog owners aren't always prepared for when they bring a pup home for the first time is excessive shedding. Depending on your dog's coat, shedding can really take a toll on your clothes and furniture. And while there are cleaning tools out there that can help minimize the damage, your best bet is to tackle shedding from the source.
A lot of dog owners are familiar with Furminator, from its brushes to its shampoos, and customers on Amazon say its waterless de-shedding spray is another winner. It doesn't contain any harmful chemicals, parabens, or chemical dyes that can irritate your dog's skin, but rather natural, conditioning ingredients like safflower oil, oat protein, aloe vera, chamomile extract, cranberry seed oil, and more. It's designed to loosen your dog's dead undercoat, which is what leads to shedding in the first place. Use it between baths as part of your dog's regular brushing routine.
Buy It! Furminator Waterless De-Shedding Spray, $6.75; amazon.com
With nearly 5,000 ratings, this de-shedding spray has clearly helped so many dog owners. "I have a rescue baby that sheds so much I started leaving lint rollers next to each piece of furniture," one customer explained. "I use the Furminator itself twice a month and this spray with a shed mitt every other day. The difference is phenomenal. I'm not lint rolling furniture every five minutes or vacuuming twice a day anymore."
"I have three dogs that shed a lot. This has made a big difference!" said another. "I use it two to three times a week since it's shedding season and the decrease in dog hair in the house is noticeable. Their coats are shiny and healthy."
To solve your hairy furniture woes, grab this waterless spray on Amazon right now for $6.75.