Dog Owners Are Putting Down Their Lint Rollers Thanks to This 'Phenomenal' De-Shedding Spray 

A lot of dog owners are familiar with Furminator, from its brushes to its shampoos, and customers on Amazon say its waterless de-shedding spray is another winner. It doesn't contain any harmful chemicals, parabens, or chemical dyes that can irritate your dog's skin, but rather natural, conditioning ingredients like safflower oil, oat protein, aloe vera, chamomile extract, cranberry seed oil, and more. It's designed to loosen your dog's dead undercoat, which is what leads to shedding in the first place. Use it between baths as part of your dog's regular brushing routine.