Pet Owners Say This On-Sale Brush 'Works Like Magic' on Dogs That Shed a Lot
With fall comes chilly weather and falling leaves, but those with furry companions at home know all too well that it also comes with a whole lot of shedding. Just like you make the seasonal swap to cozy sweaters, your dog does the same with their coat. That's why going on the offensive ahead of time will save you from time spent vacuuming to combat a house full of pet hair.
It looks like the Furminator Undercoat Deshedding Brush is the answer to keeping pet hair at bay, according to the Amazon shoppers who say it allows for "good bonding time with pets and less vacuuming." Now, doesn't that sound like a win-win?
With more than 3,300 five star reviews left by customers who use it, the deshedding brush is a clear favorite. It works by reaching through the topcoat to remove the loose undercoat hair without pulling or causing damage. It's easy to clean, too — when you're done brushing, you simply push in the button to release the gathered hair.
"My boyfriend ordered this for our Dalmatian-hound mix because she sheds all over the place, and her hair is extremely hard to get off," one shopper said. "This works like magic! We use it about once every three days or after a bath and she barely sheds at all anymore."
The grooming brush comes in three different options suited for all dog sizes, and also comes in variations with different bristles designed to work best on different coat lengths. "I've been on the fence about buying this brush because I thought it was expensive compared to other dog brushes," another reviewer said. "It's totally worth the price and I wish I'd bought it years ago!"
"My dog is a shepherd mix and she sheds year round, but it is particularly bad in the spring when she sheds her winter coat," they added. "I've been struggling with brushing her for 20+ minutes daily and never getting all of the loose undercoat out. After using the Furminator one time for about five minutes, all of the loose tufts are gone! Her coat looks nice and shiny."
Right now, you can even get certain models on sale just in time to get your four legged pals holiday season ready. Head to Amazon to get the pet owner-approved brush on sale.
