The Furminator Brushes Pet Owners Trust to Keep Their Dogs (and Homes) Clean Are Up to 41% Off Right Now
Peak shedding season is upon us, and that means endless amounts of hair weighing down your dog and dirtying your home. It might seem impossible to manage, but Furminator deshedding brushes can make a huge difference — and they're up to 41 percent off at Chewy and Amazon right now.
There is a Furminator brush for every type of dog, including ones with long, short, or thick hair. The brushes use small metal bristles to reach deep into the undercoat and clean out any loose hair that's trapped underneath. Don't worry, though, each is designed to be sturdy, but gentle enough that it won't damage their hair or cut their skin. Below, we've curated a list of the five best models that are on sale.
Furminator Brushes on Sale
- Furminator Long Hair Dog Deshedding Tool, $35.35 (orig. $41.49)
- Furminator Short Hair Dog Deshedding Tool, $35.35 (orig. $41.49)
- Furminator Adjustable deMatter Dog & Cat Tool, $12.04 (orig. $20.39)
- Furminator Finishing Comb for Dogs, $7.70 (orig. $11.29)
- Furminator Dog Grooming Rake, $11 (orig. $13.29)
The long and short hair deshedding tools are probably the most popular models with more than 26,000 five-star ratings on Amazon combined. They're available in small, medium, and large sizes, and have different bristle lengths for long and short hair. This makes them great for a variety of breeds and anyone with multiple pets at home.
One five-star reviewer said their mind was "blown" by how well it worked on their husky and added that they "highly recommend buying it." Even some professional groomers swear by the Furminator and offer it as a service at their salon.
Buy It! Furminator Long Hair Dog Deshedding Tool, $32–$35.35 (orig. $33.95–$41.49); chewy.com and amazon.com
Buy It! Furminator Short Hair Dog Deshedding Tool, $34.90–$35.35 (orig. $41.49); chewy.com and amazon.com
The other types of brushes are used after regular brushing to remove matts and large tangles without causing pain. The Furminator Grooming Rake is a must-have tool for dogs with dense fur that are susceptible to matting since the rake prevents large tufts from forming. For dogs that already have moderate matting, the adjustable dematter is your go-to for a safe and effective grooming experience. Plus, it's a notable 41 percent off making it just $12.
Lastly, the finishing comb takes care of any remaining knots that might have been missed and gives the fur a shiny, smooth look. The now-$8 tool is ideal for all fur types and has rotating stainless steel teeth that allow you to work out tangles without pulling.
If you've been thinking about grooming your dog at home, now is the time to invest in a few brushes that actually work and are backed by professionals without having to spend a ton of money.
Buy It! Furminator Adjustable deMatter Dog & Cat Tool, $12.04 (orig. $20.39); chewy.com and amazon.com
Buy It! Furminator Finishing Comb For Dogs, $7.70 (orig. $11.29); chewy.com and amazon.com
Buy It! Furminator Dog Grooming Rake, $11 (orig. $13.29); chewy.com and amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
---
- Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Best-Selling 'Powerful' Clip-On Fan, and It's on Sale at Amazon
- A $360 Robot Vacuum That Does the Work for You Is Just $105 at Amazon Right Now
- Traveling This Summer? Amazon's Best-Selling Luggage Set Is on Sale Now
- The Hydrating Concealer and Setting Powder Hailey Bieber Uses in Her 'Lazy Makeup Routine' Are on Sale