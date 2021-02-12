29,000 Shoppers on Amazon Love This Orthopedic Dog Bed That Pups Can Tuck Themselves Into

You know that irreplaceable feeling when you're snuggling up in a warm, comfy bed in the winter? It's not exclusive to humans — your dog gets it, too. However, dogs beds usually don't have covers like ours, making the "snuggling" part a bit more difficult for them. That's just part of the reason why Amazon shoppers are flocking to this round dog bed with a hood for pups to burrow under.
The Furhaven Snuggery Dog Bed's claim to fame is its removable cover with an attached blanket that creates a cave-like atmosphere for your dog to cuddle up in. The inside of the cover has a cozy faux shearling fleece, and the outside is a smooth micro suede. Shoppers say their dogs are nothing short of obsessed with the hood they can tuck themselves into, so it's no surprise that the bed has 29,000 ratings as of this writing.
Buy It! Furhaven Orthopedic Foam Mattress Snuggery Hooded Dog Bed, from $22.99; amazon.com
The Furhaven hooded bed is available in four sizes; the smallest measures 18 inches in diameter, and the largest is 44 inches. Your dog will want a bed at least as long as they are, and Furhaven also recommends maximum weight limits for each size. You'll also have your pick of mattress type: orthopedic foam, memory foam, and cooling gel foam. All help to cushion pressure points and provide proper support for dogs of all ages.
Thousands of shoppers have written five-star reviews for the beloved pet bed from Furhaven, a popular pet brand on Amazon. "My dog is weird and likes to hide under blankets when he sleeps, even if it's hot," shared one. "I bought this bed for him so he will always have a 'blanket' to hide under. I had to show him how it worked the first time but after that he realized what he had and he adores this bed! He loves to nap inside of it."
"Cue bright lights and angel trumpets… this burrowing bed is so perfect!" enthused another reviewer, whose dog's name is Tina. "She wasn't too sure what it was all about at first, but she quickly got it down after her yard zoomie field trip and has been snoring away ever since!" The reviewer added that they're "kinda jealous... I wish I could fit in there with her!"
The easy-to-remove covers are machine-washable for convenience, and you can purchase additional covers for as little as $13. Having an extra on hand is helpful if your pup gets the current one dirty and it needs to go in the wash. You could also just switch up the bed's look for fun!
Shop the Furhaven Snuggery Dog Bed on Amazon below — or at least scroll down for the cute pics.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.