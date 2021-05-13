Amazon Reviewers Love This Ottoman That Secretly Doubles as a Hideaway for Cats

Plus, Furhaven's pet ottoman includes a detachable ball toy that can be hung on its "entrance door," making it the ultimate entertainment center for your cat. It's also collapsible, so you can easily bring it with you on the road. "This is an amazing alternative for a box-loving cat," said a shopper. "My cat loves boxes and holes, but I can't keep hundreds of boxes in my home, so this is literally the next best thing! She loves sleeping in there and just chilling in general. She also enjoys hopping on top of it (which is really soft!)."