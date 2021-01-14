When it comes to being a pet parent, we all just want to do the best we can for our fur babies. And, according to more than 38,000 Amazon shoppers, that includes buying our pets this uber comfortable pet bed.
Furhaven Pet's Plush Orthopedic Sofa is causing quite a stir with Amazon shoppers. The classically designed sofa bed comes with three-sided bolsters that the company says "promote security and provide additional high-loft cushion support for head resters, as well as cozy nestling nooks for burrowers."
Each bed comes lined with faux-shearling fleece, which provides cozy warmth for pets looking to snuggle up, as well as textured chenille over each bolster. But, perhaps best of all, for older or aging pets, the bed also has gel-infused memory foam, which — like human mattresses — contours to a pet's body to help your furry pal stay aligned and cool in warmer months. All this leads to more relaxing days for pets and more restful sleep at night.
Buy It! Furhaven Plush Orthopedic Dog Bed, $24.99–$132.99, amazon.com
"My big boy, Red, is a 13-year-old, 115 pound Golden Retriever. He's been having trouble walking and I can tell he hurts. It's just old age," one reviewer wrote. "When I took this out of the package and put it on the floor he stepped on it and that was it. He turned three times and was asleep. The real wonder came this morning when he stood up. He didn't struggle to rise and he stretched!!! It's been a long time since I've seen him stretch. He walked down the stairs without help and went outside to help our younger dog, White, chase chipmunks into the woodpile. I'm not saying he was spry, just that he was interested in more than sleeping on the front porch. We've had it for one day... what a difference a day makes."
"I bought this for my puppo's birthday and when I opened the box, it's like she knew it was for her. She was more excited about it than the hamburgers she got," another reviewer wrote. "She laid on it the second I put it down, and you can tell by her face she really likes it."
And again, there are thousands and thousands of reviews just like that, not just for this style but also for Furhaven's Self-Warming Hi Lo Cuddler and its Anti-Anxiety Hooded Donut Bed. The good news for all pet owners is these beds come in various sizes, from small to jumbo plus to accommodate pets from Chihuahua through Great Danes. Each also comes in several colors to match almost any decor. Read all the reviews for yourself and buy your furry loved one a Furhaven bed on Amazon now.
