"My big boy, Red, is a 13-year-old, 115 pound Golden Retriever. He's been having trouble walking and I can tell he hurts. It's just old age," one reviewer wrote. "When I took this out of the package and put it on the floor he stepped on it and that was it. He turned three times and was asleep. The real wonder came this morning when he stood up. He didn't struggle to rise and he stretched!!! It's been a long time since I've seen him stretch. He walked down the stairs without help and went outside to help our younger dog, White, chase chipmunks into the woodpile. I'm not saying he was spry, just that he was interested in more than sleeping on the front porch. We've had it for one day... what a difference a day makes."