Pet Owners Can’t Stop Raving About How Comfortable (and Easy to Clean) This Orthopedic Dog Bed Is

One of the perks of practicing social distancing and staying indoors is that you get to spend much more quality time with your pets. But if you’ve noticed that your pooch takes up too much space on your couch and bed, it might be time to buy your loyal companion a bed of their own.

Thankfully, Walmart shoppers have discovered the FurHaven Orthopedic Dog Bed. They say it’s so comfortable, their dogs never want to get out of it. The pet bed features a plush layer of orthopedic cushioning for added comfort and pressure relief, especially for older dogs with joint pain.

Along with an ultra-soft machine-washable slipcover, the pet accessory boasts padded side bolsters, so your furry friend won’t roll off the bed as they sleep. Plus, it comes in five gorgeous colors that will easily match just about any room’s decor.

With smart details like this, it’s no surprise that the popular dog bed has a near-perfect rating at Walmart, with customers raving about how comfortable and easy to clean it is.

The FurHaven dog bed comes in five different sizes to accommodate your pooch, ranging from small to jumbo plus. Perhaps the best part? You can score one for as little as $22 depending on which size and color you choose. Get one for your dog below.

Buy It! FurHaven Dog Bed, $21.99–$119.99; walmart.com