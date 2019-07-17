This Furbo Dog Camera Sale Was Fur-Real the Best Amazon Prime Day Deal — and It’s Still on Sale If You Hurry

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon’s record-setting Prime Day 2019 shopping event included deals on all kinds of in-demand products from devices like the 50 percent off Echo Dot to Apple’s top-rated AirPods (FYI both are still on marked down!), and all that saving applied to pet products too, namely this popular dog camera that’s surprisingly still on sale.

Prime members, or anyone who registers for a free month-long trial) can get the Furbo dog camera and treat tosser for just $135 with Amazon’s exclusive $64 off coupon. The smart home gadget is currently one of the top best-sellers in Amazon’s pet department and also a popular Prime Day purchase.

Furbo Treat Tossing Wifi Pet Camera, $135 with coupon at checkout (orig. $199)

The sleek WiFi-enabled gadget makes it easy to keep an eye on your furry friend when you’re not home, thanks to its many features. Use the app on your phone to connect with Furbo’s 1080p HD camera with night vision to check in on your pet, toss treats from its dispenser, and even say hello through its microphone. Pet owners will also love its barking sensor, which alerts you via phone notifications when your pup is barking.

The now $135 dog camera is a must-have for pet parents who travel or spend most of their day away from home. With around-the-clock monitoring, you can see what your furry friends are up to at all times.

The small gizmo is so handy, it’s earned fans like Ellen DeGeneres and droves of Amazon shoppers. In fact, it’s racked up over 2,000 five-star reviews with owners raving about its easy setup, picture quality, and overall usefulness. Plus, it doubles as a security camera giving you even more awareness about what’s going on in your home.

“Best. Purchase. Ever. It works like a dream,” one reviewer wrote. “The app is very easy to use. The quality of the image, both regular and Night Vision, is excellent. It is such a huge relief to see her settle in to sleep for hours. I even talked to the dog walker through the camera when he arrived. If you’re on the fence, jump over, you won’t regret the purchase or the peace of mind.”

Owners also love the fact that it can detect a variety of sounds and potential problems. Several even claim that Furbo has prevented fatal accidents. “Best pet related purchase I’ve made!” one reviewer wrote. “Furbo sends your phone alerts when your dog is barking or when there are loud noises in your house—i.e. when your carbon monoxide detector is going off! Saved my dog’s life!”

If you’re eyeing the Alexa-compatible camera or want to get it as a gift for your favorite pet owner (it’s never too early to do a little holiday shopping!), now’s the time to add it to your cart before this special post-Prime Day promotion wraps up.