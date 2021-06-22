The Treat-Tossing Furbo Dog Camera That Pet Owners Swear By Is 30% Off for Amazon Prime Day
It's officially day two of Amazon Prime Day, and we're scouring the best deals to add to your cart right now. Pet owners have had access to sales in every department from food to supplies, toys, and so much more. If you're still on the hunt for a dog camera for keeping your eyes on your pup, the best-selling Furbo Dog Camera is on sale with a 30 percent discount for Prime Day.
With an average 4.6 star rating from nearly 24,000 customers, there's no doubt that this is one of the hottest pet deals happening right now. The Furbo Dog Camera isn't your standard device for watching your pet while you're not home. This camera doubles as a treat tosser, so your well behaved pup can be rewarded as you're away; just fill it with your dog's favorite treats and control the device from your phone.
The Furbo is easily connected to your smartphone via the Furbo app, where push notifications are sent and you're able to interact with your dog. You'll need a stable internet connection and WiFi for best results.
It also has a two-way audio feature so that your dog can hear your voice and commands even though you're not in front of them. Pet parents can also hear when their dog starts barking thanks to the Furbo's barking sensor. It'll send push notifications to your phone via the Furbo app once your dog starts barking so that you can calm them down with your voice and a treat.
The built-in camera is high resolution, and also includes a night vision feature to see your dog at any hour of the day. Plus, the 160 wide angle view makes it easy to spot if they're in different areas of your home. To set it up, you just plug it into a power outlet with the included USB cable. It's also compatible with Alexa screen devices.
Customers say it's made their lives so much easier. "I cannot tell you how much I love this product. When I am gone, I can check in on my dog and see how he is doing, the camera quality is crisp and clear, and the sound is clear as well," one shared.
"I don't know what I would do without this. The dogs also love it because they know if they bark it sends me an alert and they like to hear my voice and get a treat," said another.
While the Furbo originally retails for $169, you can grab it right now for $118. The offer lasts until11:59pm PST tonight, so be sure to act fast.
