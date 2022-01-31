Shoppers Are 'Impressed and Grossed Out' by the Amount of Dog Hair This Tool Picks Up, and It's 43% Off
Unless you have a low-shedding animal, it's inevitable that you're going to find strands and tufts of hair around your house. Sometimes a vacuum and other cleaning products just don't quite get everything, and that's where a handheld pet hair remover will come in handy. Finding a pet hair remover that actually works and doesn't cost more than $20 can seem nearly impossible. Fortunately, we found one in Amazon's pet supplies section that's 43 percent off for a limited time. Plus, it's backed by more than 12,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, including one who said they were "equally impressed and grossed out at the amount of animal hair this thing picked up."
The Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover is ideal for cleaning pet hair from carpet, furniture, car seats, and even clothes. All you do is sweep it across the surface in a scrubbing motion and it'll pick up loads of hair you didn't even know was there. It might not be pleasant to look at, but it gets the job done in a matter of minutes, and it's currently marked down to just $11. It's small enough to stow away in a basket or closet with the rest of your cleaning supplies and can be cleaned with soap and water.
One five-star reviewer said they love the device so much they'll be buying it again because they were "astounded and appalled" at the amount of dog hair it gathered even after weekly vacuuming. If you're in the market for an affordable cleaning tool, now is the time to add it to your cart before the sale ends.
Buy It! Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover, $10.85 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
"I'm stunned!! So easy and works like a charm," said one shopper alongside their video review. "I was literally looking into buying a Dyson cordless for my couches and chairs as this thing got delivered and I really don't think I am now. Just saved me roughly $400 — very effective!!"
Customers can't say enough good things about the Fur-Zoff, and if you're still skeptical, several people also posted pictures and videos of the results so you can see how well it works for yourself. Don't hesitate to add one to your cart, because the deal won't last long. If you order now with a Prime membership it can arrive in as little as two days.
- Shoppers Are 'Impressed and Grossed Out' by the Amount of Dog Hair This Tool Picks Up, and It's 43% Off
- Parents Say This Best-Selling Non-Toxic Stain Remover Is a 'Clothes Saver'
- 8 Pet Cleaning Products That'll Save You Time and Money — All on Amazon
- Over 8,000 Items Are on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend