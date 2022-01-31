The Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover is ideal for cleaning pet hair from carpet, furniture, car seats, and even clothes. All you do is sweep it across the surface in a scrubbing motion and it'll pick up loads of hair you didn't even know was there. It might not be pleasant to look at, but it gets the job done in a matter of minutes, and it's currently marked down to just $11. It's small enough to stow away in a basket or closet with the rest of your cleaning supplies and can be cleaned with soap and water.