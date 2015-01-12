Funny Video: Here's a Dog Getting a Haircut Like a Human. You're Welcome
Forget the groomer – this dog's fur is only clipped by the top stylists
We’ve teamed up with one of our favorite sites, BarkPost, to bring you and your four-legged friends even more adorable pet videos, photos and must-see stories. Check back every week for new furry fun from BarkPost!
Getting a haircut is anxiety-inducing. It really is. You walk in expecting to walk out looking fabulous, but sometimes, that just doesn t happen.
So when this pup got a bad haircut, his humans took matters into their own hands and fixed it.
Word of caution: There is some colorful language in this video, so you might want to watch it on mute if tiny humans are present.