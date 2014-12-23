Funny Video: Dog Spots Owner, Totally Loses His Mind

We’ve all been there: After a long day apart, you’re completely unable to contain your excitement because your husband, Ryan Gosling , has returned.

Here’s someone who gets us: YouTube user Kevin Clancy shared a video of a dog whose level of joy might just surpass how we feel about our (clears throat) imaginary beloved.

In fact, in the history of Things That Are Exciting, nobody has ever anticipated anything like this dog. Christmas, the Into the Woods release, a new photo of Gosling to look at – no matter how excited you are for any of these things, you don’t even know. Seriously, watch the clip. RELATED: The Cutest Pets on Twitter This Week!