Funny Video: Cockapoo Puppy Stars In Better Escape Act Than Criss Angel

No one let the dogs out; they got out on their own
By Barkpost Updated July 26, 2022 01:01 PM
Advertisement

We’ve teamed up with one of our favorite sites, BarkPost, to bring you and your four-legged friends even more adorable pet videos, photos and must-see stories. Check back every week for new furry fun from BarkPost!

This escape is so fantastic and funny that books will be written about it, it ll be the talk of the town. The Great Escape: Cockapoo Crate-Break will very likely go down in pupstory as the time when everything seemed within reach for pooches everywhere.

Want more fun from BarkPost?

RELATED: 14 Hilariously Accurate eCards Every Dog Lover Needs in Their Inbox

RELATED: Going to Prison Was the Best Thing that Ever Happened to These Dogs. Here’s Why

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com