Funny Video: Cockapoo Puppy Stars In Better Escape Act Than Criss Angel

We’ve teamed up with one of our favorite sites, BarkPost, to bring you and your four-legged friends even more adorable pet videos, photos and must-see stories. Check back every week for new furry fun from BarkPost !

This escape is so fantastic and funny that books will be written about it, it ll be the talk of the town. The Great Escape: Cockapoo Crate-Break will very likely go down in pupstory as the time when everything seemed within reach for pooches everywhere.