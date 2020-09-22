Full House Cast Reunites For Music Video Celebrating Golden Retrievers

Jeff Franklin, the creator of Full House, got the cast together to sing about his pet dogs and help raise money for animals in need.

It's National Dog Week! This seven-day celebration has plenty of pet lovers excited, including the cast of Full House.

Jeff Franklin, the creator of Full House and Fuller House, recently virtually reunited the Tanner family and their friends for the music video for Franklin's original song, "Gotta Love a Golden." Performing as The Full-Dog House, the Full House cast — including John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, and Dave Coulier — and Franklin spend the video literally singing the tennis ball-loving golden retriever's praises.

Golden retrievers are special to this group. Franklin is the proud parent to two adorable goldens, who steal the show from the human stars of the "Gotta Love a Golden" music video — even Stamos with his bongos. The Full House cast is filled with golden retriever owners in its own way. In both Full House and Fuller House, the Tanner Family has a pet golden retriever (Comet on Full House and Cosmo on Fuller House), so all of the actors have spent lots of time with the breed.

"Over the years, Jeff has basically forced the casts of Full House and Fuller House to hang out with golden retrievers on set every day. His devious plan worked. We all fell madly in love with Comet and Cosmo, and we’re thrilled to help support Jeff in this worthwhile cause," Candace Cameron-Bure said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Image zoom Courtesy Jeff Franklin

While "Gotta Love a Golden" gives Franklin and the Full House cast a chance to celebrate golden retrievers, Franklin created the track to benefit all dogs. All proceeds raised by the single will go to PetSmart Charities in an effort to end animal homelessness and to celebrate National Dog Week.

Image zoom Courtesy Jeff Franklin

"This week marks National Dog Week and the 33rd anniversary of the premiere of Full House. I thought what better way to celebrate both by bringing the cast back together to help animal welfare. Dogs can teach us so much about love, loyalty and living in the moment," Franklin shared in a statement to PEOPLE about the project. "My goldens Woody and Lola inspired the song with their relentless obsession with tennis balls. I love my Full House family for supporting me and agreeing to sing my goofy song. In these challenging times, I hope this project brings a smile to people and needed to help our animal friends."

Image zoom Courtesy Jeff Franklin

PetSmart Charities, dedicated to supporting pets and the people who love them, will use the funds raised by Franklin's song to continue to support the health and wellbeing of companion animals, especially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The animal welfare organization recently increased its $2 million commitment to pets in need to include an additional $1.2 million to aid both animal shelters caring for homeless pets and to organizations that are helping people keep and care for their pets during the pandemic.