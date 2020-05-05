This Cat Tree Has Nearly 6,000 Perfect Ratings — and It’s on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Face it: Cats act like they rule any home they live in. Couches are their scratching posts, ottomans are their napping areas, and chords are their interactive hunting games. If you’re a cat owner, you know all too well that this can mean major time spent on clean-ups and major dime spent on fix-ups. So why not invest in something that’ll keep your kitties active without sacrificing your belongings in the process?

This Frisco cat tree is the perfect distraction. More than 6,500 shoppers have reviewed this cat condoand nearly 5,800 of those have given perfect five-star ratings. It’s easy to tell why: The cat toy looks like it was made to keep your fluffy friend happy forever. It’s 52 inches of play area that comes with five scratching posts to keep your cat occupied, a cute little home for them to rest in, and dangling chew toys that can take the place of your (likely expensive to replace) charging chords.

Shoppers say it’s a long-lasting necessity for cat owners. “I am so impressed with this tower,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “My cat is a bit of a chunk, and usually her towers tilt under her weight but this one doesn't budge at all! It's got plenty of areas to scratch, and her favorite spot ever is the hide! Definitely worth the money, and strongly recommend.”

With this cat tree you’ll get an outlet for your cats and all of their energy. It has everything an active pet needs and a tired owner wants: perches to jump on, toys to chew on, and a lookout tower to rest on. Faux fleece lines the perches and kitty condo, keeping cats comfy and safe for any rough-housing. Not to mention, it’s easy to assemble alone. According to the reviews, it takes most people just a half-hour to assemble.

Reclaim your home with this kitty condo and give your cat something (that’s more size-appropriate) they can actually rule.

Image zoom Chewy

Buy It! Frisco 52-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo, $43.36 (orig. $49.99); chewy.com